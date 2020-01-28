BULLHEAD CITY — Prior to kickoff between the Mohave and Flagstaff high school varsity girls teams Tuesday, Lady Thunderbirds coach Alexandria Boisclair said her squad wasn’t intimidated by the Eagles, despite the visitors’ No. 4 ranking in Arizona.
That was obvious six minutes into the game, as Flagstaff appeared thunderstruck when Charisma Silvestre — who tapped in a rebound of Skyler Foster’s blast off the goalpost — put the host T-birds up 1-0.
By and large, however, the match tilted in favor of the Eagles, who poured it on late for a 6-2 triumph at Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse.
Roughly 15 minutes into the match, the Eagles notched the equalizer. They almost surged ahead on a free kick, but the shot sailed over the crossbar out of goalkeeper Oakley Heaton’s reach.
With 10 minutes remaining in the first half, Flagstaff earned a corner kick and it paid off thanks to an impressive headball that put the visitors ahead 2-1.
Mohave’s Rhyah Jackson appeared to knot things up as the halftime buzzer sounded, but the referee ruled her shot was a second too late.
After emerging from the locker room, it didn’t take long for “Action” Jackson to find redemption with the tying goal two minutes after intermission.
As the Lady Thunderbirds were threatening again, Foster took a fateful spill. The Mohave junior eventually was carried off the field, having sustained an injury to her right knee.
Moments later, Flagstaff regained the lead 3-2 on a blast from 25 yards out.
Henceforth, Mohave couldn’t quite regroup. Midway through the half, another Eagle got loose and drilled it past Heaton for a 4-2 advantage.
With only 10 minutes left, Flagstaff put the game ostensibly out of reach, widening its lead by a count of 5-2.
The Lady T-birds — with Foster sidelined and Jackson taking a breather on the bench — failed to gather much momentum. The Eagles capitalized to close out the scoring with five minutes left in regulation.
With the defeat, Mohave’s overall record slipped to 4-5; Flagstaff elevated its mark to a formidable 8-2.
Said assistant coach Kelly Burgess: “Our girls have been working hard, they don’t want to stop. I anticipate we’ll keep getting better.”
Next for the Lady T-birds is a Thursday match at Bradshaw Mountain High School in Prescott Valley.
