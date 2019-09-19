BULLHEAD CITY — Mohave High School head volleyball coach Zdenko Radic was perplexed after his Lady T-birds lost to the Lady Eagles at Flagstaff High School on Tuesday.
The host Eagles swept the T-birds 25-10, 25-10, 25-13 during the Arizona Interscholastic Association 4A Grand Canyon Region match.
“Credit to Flagstaff, they are a great team,” Radic said. “We needed everybody on our team to step up and play them, but it didn’t happen.”
The nine-year Mohave head volleyball coach said junior outside hitter/middle hitter Oakley Heaton, junior outside hitter/middle hitter Hannah Burgess and junior setter Maya Radic “did their best, but we needed everyone to pick up on that energy and compete.
“They’re competing; they go on the court and want to give it their best.”
When asked if the rest of his T-birds are intimidated when facing the better teams, Radic said, “It could be, especially while playing the better schools like Flagstaff, some of them seem to be holding back.”
