BULLHEAD CITY — Chris Flores’ one-handed interception at the Mohave High School T-birds’ 2-yard line kept the host Flagstaff High School Eagles from scoring the game-winning touchdown with two seconds left in the football game.
The potential TD pass was launched from Mohave’s 37 and when the buzzer sounded, the T-birds had held off the Eagles 21-20 at the J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome on Friday night.
The Arizona Interscholastic Association 4A Grand Canyon Region victory improved the T-birds’ record to 2-3 overall, 1-0 in region, and the loss dropped the Eagles’ record to 2-3 overall, 0-2 in region.
“We fought for four quarters,” said Mohave head coach Rudy Olvera by text message. “The boys showed poise and resilience.
“The best part is we have a lot to fix, so the work is nowhere near done.”
Mohave led 7-6 at halftime and trailed 20-14 with seven minutes left in the fourth period.
T-birds quarterback Dylan Barela, who rushed for 83 yards on 16 carries, scored on a 10-yard TD run and tossed a TD pass to Raul Martinez, two Angel Ortiz PATs, giving Mohave its 21-20 advantage late in the fourth quarter.
Mohave running back Ryan Porter gained 59 yards on 17 carries.
Barela, who also completed 6-of-13 passes, tossed a 25-yard TD pass to tight end Raul Martinez, Ortiz PAT, which gave Mohave a 7-6 second-quarter lead.
Mohave’s offense was not very productive in the first 41 minutes, and Olvera said, “We just had to get out of our way.”
The five-year Mohave head coach said his team committed one turnover.
“We just kept flipping the field,” Olvera said. “We just threw one interception.”
When he was asked how his T-birds responded after beating a region opponent on the road, Olvera said, “(The) boys were ecstatic and they needed it — continue to grind. It’s really a tough conference. In my opinion, (the) best there is from top to bottom.”
