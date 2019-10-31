MOHAVE VALLEY — The River Valley High School Dust Devils hope to be among the 16 teams in Arizona’s Class 3A football playoffs that begin next week.
The way RVHS coach Jonathan Clark sees it, the playoffs begin tonight.
River Valley plays host to Wickenburg in a 3A West clash at Mohave Valley. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
River Valley is 6-2 overall and ranked No. 15 in Class 3A, according to the Arizona Interscholastic Association’s power index. The top 16 teams make the playoffs in the class.
Wickenburg, meanwhile, is 4-4 and ranked No. 22. The Wranglers need quite a bit of help to make the playoffs — including a win tonight and losses by other teams ranked ahead of them.
Clark said the Dust Devils aren’t too concerned with what happens in other 3A games tonight, although they could — and probably will — impact the first-round playoff pairings.
“(Tonight’s) game is the first round of the playoffs for us,” Clark said. “We had three goals coming into the season. Only one remains. We go 1-0 on Friday and that goal will be reached as well, just in time to set new goals.”
Clark said the Dust Devils were hindered by Kingman Academy’s decision to cancel its final three games, including one against the Dust Devils. He said that probably cost River Valley an opportunity to add to its index and move higher up in the rankings.
A win tonight could have the same impact.
“I feel we’ve been hurt by other teams’ actions (cancellation) and we are in a position where we have to win in order to advance into the postseason,” he said. “If we are able to win — and a few other things go our way — I feel we can be a 13- or 12-seed. We will be traveling next week regardless, but it is something the boys are willing to do, for sure.”
River Valley outscored Chino Valley 33-20 on the road last week, thanks in part to a 253-yard rushing night by sophomore running back Zach Hammett. Hammett has run for 981 yards on the season, averaging 8.8 yards per carry, with a pair of 200-yard games among his five 100-yard performances. He has scored 12 tochdowns on the season, eight rushing, and has 1,554 all-purpose yards.
Senior quarterback Seth Christy has thrown for 595 yards and two TDs. Samuel Zegler-Evans is the leading receiver for the Dust Devils, with 296 yards on 17 catches.
Another offensive weapon is placekicker Johnny Delgado, who is 4-for-5 on field goals and 28-for-29 on point-after conversions.
Defensively, senior Alex Castillo has a team-leading 79 tackles while senior Isaac Miller has 51 and sophomore Shawn Stice has 45.
Senior Brenan Gladeau and sophomore Michael Dulin each have six quarterback sacks for the year. Junior Amaro Contreras has a team-high six interceptions among seven total takeaways
Wickenburg is led by junior Bryson Alder, who has a team-leading 957 yards rushing this year. He also has passed for 229 yards, slightly less than sophomore Calogero Dicamillo’s 273. The two passers are a combined 30-for-101 for the season. Each has thrown two touchdown passes and each has thrown four interceptions.
Troy Adamo is a big-play threat for the Wranglers, averaging better than 21 yards per catch (13 for 279 yards). He has caught three of the Wranglers’ four TD passes.
Mohave hosts Lee Williams
Mohave High School will entertain Lee Williams of Kingman tonight at the Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse in a game devoid of any playoff implications.
Both Lee Williams (3-5) and Mohave (3-6) are well out of the top 16 in the 4A rankings; Lee Williams at 29th and Mohave at 34th.
Junior running back Ryan Porter has been a bright spot for the T-birds, going over the 1,000-yard mark during last week’s 55-28 loss to Bradshaw Mountain. Porter carried 33 times for 272 yards — both career highs. He has 10 rushing TDs and another score receiving.
The ground-oriented T-birds have run the ball on 390 of their 455 plays from scrimmage, running for 2,280 yards while passing for 344.
Junior quarterbacks Elias Resendez and Dylan Barela have split time in the backfield, each throwing for about 140 yards on the year. Barela has rushed for 361 and Resendez for 135.
Defensively, four players are vying for the team lead in tackles. Senior Austin Foster is the current leader with 52, three ahead of sophomore Raul Martinez. Junior lineman Ricardo Ramirez has 48 and senior defensive back Chris Flores has 46.
