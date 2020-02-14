BULLHEAD CITY — Bullhead City Firebirds youth football head coach Matt Maish can’t get enough of the sport, and his wife Amber is the program’s president.
Assistant coach Shane Pollock has participated in organized football (in one capacity or another) since growing up in western Pennsylvania.
Fellow assistant Nick Smith played for Mohave High School as a wide receiver circa 2009, though his youthful looks make one think he still could play for the T-birds.
So, it isn’t surprising they led the Firebirds 14-and-under team to the Nevada Youth Football League championship last November.
The only thing that raised eyebrows is how they achieved that feat: By knocking off the No. 1 seed Las Vegas Elite.
“Being the underdog was fun,” said Maish, who joined the Firebirds association in 2013. “We wanted the challenge.”
Said Pollock, who joined the staff four years ago: “We were more than happy to be there.”
They took a chance in Nevada because the Firebirds wanted to spread their wings, if you will, and face additional competition outside of the Western Arizona Pop Warner league.
“We took a proactive step to expand our horizons and avoid feeling trapped by small-town limitations,” said Pollock.
The players — most of whom were 13 years old — stole the Vegas show and beat the Elite, 16-8.
A standout within the Firebirds’ talented roster is Jonathan Williams, who recently returned from the American Youth Football’s 8th-graders All-Star game in Florida.
A few months after earning the Nevada state crown, what could the coaches possibly do for an encore?
For starters, last weekend they conducted their first 2020 practice for the Nevada Youth Sports spring league, comprising a handful of teams.
When that’s completed, the trio of mentors will team up with Mohave High School junior varsity football coach Pat Beck.
Maish, Pollock and Smith — diehard fans of the NFL’s Packers, Steelers and Eagles, respectively — are striving to pass along their pigskin knowledge to the next generation.
“I absolutely love football,” said Pollock, who moved to the Southwest when he was 12. “I started coaching kids here and there, which reminded me of when I played.”
Maish explained that he thrives on the sport’s competitive nature and enjoys instructing players. “Let’s see what it brings to their lives,” he said.
“Football teaches life lessons,” Smith added. “It’s a tool to build young men.”
