Former Mohave High School Lady T-birds multi-sports stalwart Gabriella Laurenza (middle) displays her plaque for garnering the most varsity letters in the school’s 49-year history. She earned 14 letters. Laurenza is flanked to her right by the 2018-19 Mohave Athletic Director/Assistant Principal James Armijo and to her left Mohave Principal Steve Lawrence during the school’s seniors’ awards ceremony May 20.