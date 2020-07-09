PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Diamondbacks reliever Junior Guerra has returned to the team after missing the start of summer camp because of a positive coronavirus test.
Guerra is one of four Arizona players to test positive and had not participated in summer camp since its start last week.
The Diamondbacks have revealed three other players on the 40-man roster who tested positive for COVID-19. The others were outfielder Kole Calhoun, first baseman Seth Beer and relief pitcher Silvino Bracho.
Arizona outfielder David Peralta was back on the field earlier this week after missing the first three camp workouts because he was feeling sick. He said he took four COVID-19 tests over the last week and all of them came back negative.
Guerra said his first test for the virus was negative, but his second about 10 days ago was positive. He returned after testing negative twice in 24 hours.
Guerra signed with the Diamondbacks after spending the previous four seasons in Milwaukee.
Calhoun is asymptomatic and feels good, manager Torey Lovullo said. The 32-year-old Calhoun signed a $16 million, two-year deal in the offseason after playing eight seasons with the Los Angeles Angels.
He hit a career-high 33 homers last season and is expected to bat in the middle of Arizona’s lineup in 2020.
