FORT MOHAVE — The Grand Canyon Pro Rodeo Association Finals returns the Tri-state this weekend, starting at 7 p.m. Friday at the Mohave Crossing Event Center in Fort Mohave across the Colorado River from the Avi Casino & Resort.
Doors will open at 5 p.m. On Saturday, the second day of competition starts at 2 p.m. and runs through 7 p.m., when the year-end awards banquet will be held in the Avi Casino Grand Ballroom. Average and all-around buckles and year-end saddles will be presented.
The competition this year will feature bareback riding, steer wrestling, tie down, breakaway roping, saddle bronc riding, team roping, barrel racing and bull riding.
Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the box office at Mohave Crossing either day of the event.
To qualify for the GCPRA Finals, contestants must have competed in at least six GCPRA-sanctioned rodeos and have been in the top 15 money-earners. If they have competed at six sanctioned rodeos but were not among the top money earners, they still can enter as an alternate.
The GCPRA notified all the alternates who qualified for this weekend’s finals.
Event schedule:
Today: Contestant number ceremony (check-in) 9 p.m. MST. Specialty awards and committee awards, presented in the Ballroom at the Avi; doors will open at 7:15 p.m.
Friday: Youth exhibition rodeo, 8 a.m. Additional check-in, 9 to 11 a.m. Incentive events, 1 p.m. Mandatory contestant meeting, 5 p.m. Open events performance, 7 p.m. First-round buckle presentation, 9:30 p.m.
Saturday: Incentive events, 10 a.m. Open events, 2 p.m. Year-end awards banquet at Avi Grand Ballroom, 7 p.m.
There will be live entertainment held in the Arrowweed Lounge following the awards banquet. The banquet (for all competitors), is being donated by the Avi Resort & Casino, which has partnered with the GCPRA for this year’s finals.
