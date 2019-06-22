PHOENIX (AP) — Alex Dickerson had three more RBI, and five San Francisco relievers held the Arizona Diamondbacks scoreless for five innings in the Giants’ 7-4 win Saturday night.
Dickerson, who doubled twice, now has now driven in nine runs in two games after a six-RBI night on Friday. Mike Yastrzemski homered and Brandon Crawford drove in two.
Trevor Gott (4-0) earned the win with a scoreless fifth inning and Will Smith got his 20th save.
David Peralta had two hits and reached base four times for Arizona.
The Diamondbacks’ bullpen held the Giants hitless for 42/3 innings until Yastrzemski’s two-run home run with two outs in the top of the ninth.
Arizona took a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first against Giants starter Tyler Beede after two outs. Peralta scored after a wild pitch and Adam Jones’ single. Jones came in on Christian Walker’s single and Eduardo Escobar was credited with a steal of home.
The Giants came back with two runs in the second against Zack Godley (3-5). Dickerson doubled in Kevin Pillar and Crawford followed with an RBI single.
The boos from the home crowd for Godley started when he walked Beede in the second inning, continued when he had a difficulty getting the third out of the third and reached a crescendo when he walked Beede again.
By that time the Giants had made it 5-3 on Dickerson’s two-run double and another RBI single for Crawford in the inning.
