PHOENIX (AP) — Evan Longoria had a 412-foot homer among his three hits and four RBI, Dereck Rodriguez pitched seven strong innings in his first day back in the majors and the San Francisco Giants beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 7-0 on Thursday night.
Longoria had a two-run single off Alex Young (4-3) in the first inning and hit a two-run homer off Young to cap a three-run fifth as the Giants pulled even with Arizona as both teams chase an NL wild-card spot.
Rodriguez (5-6) mixed three pitches and was in complete control, retiring the first 11 batters he faced before Eduardo Escobar lined a single to right field with two outs in the fourth inning.
Rodriguez gave up three hits, all singles, struck out four and walked one while matching his longest start of the season. He was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento earlier in the day for his second start since June 30.
Longoria is hitting .350 in 10 games after missing the previous 19 with plantar fasciitis. He has five homers and 15 RBI in 15 career games at Chase Field.
Austin Slater had three hits, scored twice, drove in a run and reached base all five times for the Giants (61-61), who have won four of five. He also made two stellar catches in the first inning.
Buster Posey had two hits and an RBI.
The Diamondbacks did not get a runner as far as second base and have lost two in a row after winning seven of 10.
Rookie left-hander Young gave up eight hits and five runs in five innings while losing his third straight. He beat the Giants 5-1 in his first career appearance June 27.
Diamondbacks: LHP Robbie Ray (right lower back spasm) was placed on the injured list Thursday after being forced out of his Wednesday start.
