PHOENIX (AP) — Brandon Belt hit a grand slam and tied a career high with six RBIs, and Kevin Pillar had a career-high five hits to lead the San Francisco Giants to an 11-6 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday night.
Right-hander Logan Webb survived a rocky start and pitched five innings for the win in the 22-year-old’s major league debut. The Giants won their third straight and sixth in the past seven to continue their surge into serious National League wild-card contention.
Webb allowed one unearned run on five hits with seven strikeouts. Pillar scored three runs in going 5 for 5 with an RBI, and Mike Yastrzemski had three hits a night after hitting three home runs.
The Diamondbacks have lost the first three games of a key four-game set with the Giants and dropped four in a row overall. Arizona’s Taylor Clarke (4-4), liked Webb called up from the minors to make the start Saturday, lasted just 12/3 innings and was charged with three earned runs on five hits.
Belt’s slam quickly erased a 2-0 Arizona lead. The first three Giants hitters of the second inning reached base on a walk, fielder’s choice and throwing error, and bloop single. Belt then cleared the bases for his second career grand slam, his 14th home run of the season and second in two days.
The Giants loaded the bases again on Clarke in the second inning, and added a fifth run in the inning on Evan Longoria’s sacrifice fly.
Christian Walker and Nick Ahmed homered for the Diamondbacks. San Francisco scored two runs in both the seventh and eighth innings.
Alex Avila, who started the game as the Diamondbacks’ catcher, pitched the top of the ninth inning and retired the side in order.
TRAINER’S ROOM
Diamondbacks: All-Star IF-OF Ketel Marte was scratched from the lineup Saturday with minor lower back tightness. Manager Torey Lovullo said Marte was available off the bench Saturday and will likely return to the lineup today.
UP NEXT
Giants: LHP Madison Bumgarner (8-7, 3.63 earned run average) is set to start today in the series finale. The Giants are 16-10 in his starts this season and have won each of his last six and nine of his last 10.
Diamondbacks: RHP Merrill Kelly (8-12, 4.75 ERA) is set for his fourth start against the Giants this season, with a 1-1 record.
