BULLHEAD CITY — Dakota Gillman started playing golf before he started attending school.
Now, golf is going to help him continue to attend school. Gillman, a senior at Mohave Accelerated Learning Center, signed a letter of intent to accept a golf scholarship and attend Colorado Mesa University, in Grand Junction, Colorado, next fall.
“Golf’s my passion,” said Gillman, who placed sixth at the Arizona Interscholastic Association Division II state championships in both his junior and senior seasons. “It has been ever since I was a kid — 3 or 4, when I started playing.”
His father — and high school coach — Scott Gillman said that Dakota had not only the passion to play but the talent to excel.
“I started playing golf with him when he was 4 years old,” Scott Gillman said. “It was a way for us to spend time together doing something we could do together for the rest of our lives. I started seeing early on he had a talent.
“It seems like ever since he was 4 years old, he had a passion for it. That passion never has died.”
The younger Gillman said he decided at that young age that he would pursue his passion as a profession.
“I knew a long time ago that I wanted to do something involving golf,” he said of his projected life-after-college. “Whether that’s teaching young kids how to play, giving lessons or coaching, or managing a golf course, working for a golf company or being a professional golfer... that remains to be seen.”
He said he planned to major in business management or business administration at CMU, a degree that he said would be useful in his golf-
related pursuits.
He said he identified CMU as a “good fit” pretty early in the recruiting process.
“I looked at the school earlier this year,” he said. “I loved the campus. I loved the coach (Scott Sullivan). I felt comfortable there.”
CMU is an NCAA Division II program. The Mavericks compete in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference.
Scott Gillman said he was happy with his son’s choice.
“It was his choice,” he said. “I think it’s a good choice.”
He added that he was filled with pride, both as a father and as the coach of the program at MALC.
“Dakota’s always had a lot of pride for his community,” he said. “When we came (to MALC), they didn’t have a golf program, so we started it. The school supports us 1,000%. We’ve had quite a bit of success in a short amount of time.”
Indeed. The Patriots have been represented by Dakota Gillman and Trevor Price at state each of the last two seasons.
Dakota Gillman said this year’s state tournament was “bittersweet.”
He said he played well — he finished at 3-over-par for the 36-hole event — so he was happy. But he also admitted being a bit sad, knowing it was the final tournament of his high school career.
“It’s been a great experience,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.