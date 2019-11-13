Mohave Accelerated Learning Center senior Dakota Gillman, center, is flanked by his mother, Kori, and father, Scott, as he signs a letter of intent to accept a golf scholarship from Colorado Mesa University in Grand Junction, Colorado. Joining the Gillmans for the signing ceremony in MALC’s Battleground gymnasium are, from left, Supt. Casey Mulligan, Principal Paul Van Wyhe and Athletics Director Jeremy Klingensmith.