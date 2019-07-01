BULLHEAD CITY —Mohave Valley’s ascension up the losers’ bracket ended at the hands of Lake Havasu.
Lake Havasu overwhelmed Mohave Valley 15-3 in their four-inning, mercy-rule shortened contest in the finals of the District 9 Little League 10-12 All-Star championship game in Kingman on Saturday night.
LHLL took a 5-0 advantage in the top of the first inning, and that was all the District 9 champions needed.
Havasu added two runs in its second and two more in its third to lead 9-0,
Mickey Smith led off the MVLL third and reached first when he was hit by a pitch, Tyler Wilson walked to make it first and second and Hunter Koehler doubled to plate Smith and send Wilson to third.
Then Julio Gonzalez singled home Wilson and Koehler to make it 9-3.
LHLL answered with seven runs in the top of the fourth, which made it 15-3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.