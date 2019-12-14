BULLHEAD CITY — Bradley Rogers kept the Lake Havasu High School Knights in the game until he got some help from his teammates.
Most of that help was provided by senior guard Jayden Azar, who scored 12 of his game-high 20 points in the fourth quarter as the Knights pulled away to a 57-42 victory over Mohave Accelerated Learning Center in the Gold Division championship game at the Bullhead City Holiday Shootout high school boys basketball tournament at Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse.
Rogers, a 6-foot-4 senior named the Gold Division MVP, scored 12 of his 19 points in the first half, at times seeming to be Havasu’s lone effective offensive option.
MALC led for most of the first half behind strong inside play by senior Jacob Leslie. Leslie had eight points in the half, the last two coming on a drive that gave the Patriots a 20-16 edge But the Knights tied the game, then took a 22-20 halftime lead on Rogers’ baseline drive in the final minute.
Havasu outscored the Patriots 20-9 in the third quarter with Rogers scoring eight. Then Azar took over, consistently driving through the MALC defense and finishing with baskets.
Junior Bolden added eight points for the Knights. Leslie finished with 12 for the Patriots. Zach Neal added 11 and Josh Neal scored 10.
Rogers, the MVP, was Havasu’s only representative on the six-member Gold Division all-tournament team. He was joined by Leslie and Zach Neal of MALC, Chris Jaques of Mohave, Isaac Arrollado of Combs and Jacob Martel of Kingman.
Combs took third in the Gold Division with a 55-36 win over Bourgade Catholic. River Valley was fifth after a 47-31 win over Kingman and Mohave placed sixth by beating Valley Union 71-23.
Senior James Webster earned MVP honors in the Platinum Division after guiding Spring Valley to the title with a 84-57 victory over Shadow Ridge Nevada.
Also on the all-tournament team were Michael Valentine of Shadow Ridge Nevada, Malichai Felix of Copper Canyon, Sunday John of Willow Canyon, John Jenkins of American Prep and Steven Charles of Desert Valley.
Desert Valley took third in the Platinum Division with a 69-32 romp over Willow Canyon. Cooper Canyon was fourth, beating Shadow Ridge Arizona 65-39 and American Prep was fifth after a 62-45 win over Apple Valley.
