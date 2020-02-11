BULLHEAD CITY — It’s safe to say the Prescott High varsity girls hope they never see Alyssa Heath on a basketball court again.
Problem is, they probably will. She’s only a sophomore.
The Lady Badgers saw enough of the Mohave High guard Tuesday night in the House of Thunder, where she took Prescott by storm in the regular-season finale for both teams.
Heath was a one-person wrecking crew for the Lady Thunderbirds, amassing 37 points while spearheading a 47-30 win on Senior Night.
Her sister, junior Kylee, added 10 points as the entire team played stout defense while squaring its overall mark at 9-9 and stopping a four-game skid in the bargain. The Lady Badgers dropped their fifth straight in slipping to 6-12.
The outcome was a far cry from Mohave’s previous effort Feb. 7, when nothing went right for the Lady T-birds in a defeat at the hands of Lee Williams.
“I think the difference tonight was no pressure,” said Alyssa Heath following her exceptional performance.
Her father, coach Corey Heath, asserted the key to victory went beyond his younger daughter’s hot hand.
“We improved our communication on defense,” he said. “We didn’t give Prescott open looks and we rebounded well.”
In turn, the visitors were rarely in contention. The Lady T-birds soared to a 7-0 lead — as Alyssa Heath accounted for all points — and their advantage swelled to 14-5 as the first frame ended.
As the second quarter unfolded, Kylee Heath hit her stride as well, firing the ball to Alyssa, who converted an easy layup for a 17-5 bulge.
Prescott had few positives offensively and zero answers for the Heath sisters. Mohave continued its punishing defense, coaxing the Lady Badgers into turnovers, while Alyssa Heath began knocking down 3-pointers with authority.
Despite leading comfortably 25-13 at halftime, the Lady T-birds seemed to suddenly lose momentum.
Free throws kept Prescott within arm’s length until the deficit all but evaporated, 27-24.
That was a wake-up call for the Heaths, who revved up their engines again while raining and draining 3s like nobody’s business. After a pair of free throws and Kylee Heath’s nifty jumper, Mohave created breathing room to the tune of 36-26.
Relentless pressure on the defensive end kept Prescott off balance and looking frazzled.
When Kylee Heath hit another jumper to make it 41-26, any semblance of hope for the Badgers was gone like the morning mist.
Coach Heath, whose current roster has no seniors, took a peek down the promising road ahead.
“We have many juniors and sophomores who gained experience,” he said. “We’ll be better next year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.