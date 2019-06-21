BULLHEAD CITY — Mary Hessom and Esmeralda Castro led the Bullhead City Barracudas to victory over the host Stingrays 370-255 at the Sand Hollow Aquatic Center on Saturday morning.
Hessom, 13-14 girls, won the 50-yard butterfly at 32.82 seconds, the 100 freestyle at 1 minute 7.32 seconds and the 50 individual medley at 1:15.10
The Barracudas will be taking momentum into the their next meet, which will be at 8 p.m. on Saturday at the Bullhead City Municipal Swimming Pool against the Needles Sandsharks, who handed the BHC swimmers their lone loss on June 1 in Needles.
Six Barracudas also kicked in two victories each at St. George.
Esmeralda Castro, 11-12 girls, won the 100 freestyle at 1:14.86 and the 50 freestyle at 33.99.
Soren Irgens, 13-14 boys, won the 50 butterfly at 29.01 and the 50 freestyle at 26.13.
Victoria Medina, 13-14 girls, won the 50 breastroke at 45.72 and the 50 freestyle at 34.59.
Kingzten Bristol, 11-12 boys, won the 50 butterfly at 35.58 and the 100 freestyle at 1:08.76
Max Quinones, 15-18 boys, won the 50 backstroke at 32.27 and the 100 freestyle at 1:01.13.
Caleb Riggs, 15-18 boys, won the 50 breaststroke at 32.02 and the 100 IM at 1:09.29.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.