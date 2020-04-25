A collage of Needles High School sports memorabilia hangs in the background during the Darebee.com workout video that Mustangs football coach Matt Fromelt records from his Fort Mohave home. “I really enjoy it,” he said about the website’s 90 Days of Action program. According to Fromelt, the production includes “a lot of workouts that you can do from home, and it simply involves your body weight; that way, our students do not need any equipment.” Participants need only about 6 to 8 feet of room to get their exercises in, explained the coach, whose wife Emily handles the video’s graphics. “The goal is to keep our students and their families motivated to get some sort of physical exercise,” said Fromelt.