BULLHEAD CITY — The annual Bullhead City Holiday Shootout high school boys basketball tournament is a longtime local fixture.
For the first time, though, it will be played on one location: the Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse.
“We’ve been conducting this tournament for years,” said Dave Heath, superintendent of the Bullhead City Parks and Recreation Division.
But in previous incarnations, the tournament was held in gymnasiums at area schools. This year, all 16 teams — and all 32 games — will be played at the Colorado River Union High School District fieldhouse that opened earlier this year.
When Mohave Accelerated faces Kingman at 4 p.m. today, it will be the first official basketball game played in the
$32 million facility.
Six more games are scheduled today with 16 on Friday and nine on Saturday.
The tournament field is split into two divisions — Platinum and Gold — with each division split into two pools. Each team will play the other three pool teams today and Friday. One game will conclude pool play Saturday morning before pool records are used to seed matchups later Saturday to determine the top four places in each division.
Teams in the Platinum Division will be American Preparatory Academy, of Las Vegas; Desert Valley Prep, of Las Vegas; Shadow Ridge High School, of Surprise, Arizona; Spring Valley High School, of Las Vegas, in Pool A; and Apple Valley (California) High School; Copper Canyon High School, of Glendale, Arizona; Shadow Ridge High School, of Las Vegas; and Willow Canyon High School, of Surprise, in Pool B.
The Gold Division has four Arizona schools — Combs, of San Tan Valley, Mohave of Bullhead City, Lake Havasu City and River Valley of Mohave Valley — in Pool C and four more — Bourgade Catholic of Phoenix, Kingman, Mohave Accelerated Learning Center of Bullhead City and Valley Union of Elfrida — in Pool D.
Three regulation courts will be set up in the fieldhouse with Saturday’s championship games scheduled on Court 1. The Gold Division championship will be played at 2 p.m. with the Platinum Division championship starting at 3:30.
The Arizona Shadow Ridge team is defending Platinum champion, nipping American Preparatory 48-47 in the title game. River Valley claimed the Gold Division title with a 41-39 win over Mohave in the finals.
