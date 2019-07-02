LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cody Bellinger’s bases-loaded walk — the fifth in a row given up by Arizona’s bullpen with two outs — forced in the winning run in the ninth and helped the Los Angeles Dodgers edge the Diamondbacks 5-4 Tuesday.
Greg Holland (1-1) retired his first two batters. He walked pinch-hitters Chris Taylor and Kyle Garlick and Alex Verdugo to load the bases.
Matt Beaty then walked on four pitches to bring in the tying run and keep the bases loaded as Holland exited.
T.J. McFarland nearly hit Bellinger in the elbow, but he jumped out of the way. McFarland walked him on six pitches, forcing in the winning run.
Yimi Garcia (1-2) pitched the ninth to earn the win.
The D-backs blew an early 3-0 lead and staved off scoring threats in the seventh and eighth only to have Holland and McFarland implode in the ninth.
Bellinger beat the shift in the eighth, stroking a double to left center.
Taylor tripled to deep center in the seventh and nearly lost his balance rounding second before sliding head-first into third. But Garlick struck out swinging and Verdugo grounded out to pitcher Andrew Chafin to end the inning.
Adam Jones grounded into a fielder’s choice to third base, scoring Ketel Marte to put Arizona ahead 4-3 in the fifth.
Nick Ahmed staked the D-backs to a 3-0 lead in the second with a two-run homer. It came on the first pitch from Ross Stripling.
