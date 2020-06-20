MOHAVE VALLEY — You needn’t play college basketball to understand and teach the game.
Shawn Holley, the new River Valley High School boys varsity coach, received a “great education” from Shawn Walker, his mentor at Elizabeth City State University in North Carolina.
Holley takes the reins from Jonathan Clark, who will remain in the hardwood loop as an assistant. Last season, the Dust Devil boys qualified for the state playoffs, thanks to seniors such as Nathan Vargas, Samuel Zegler-Evans, and Trevell Walker.
As far as Holley is concerned, there are positive signs on the horizon for RVHS next season.
“Obviously, the seniors won’t be easy to replace, but I feel we have a good nucleus of guys who will get us where we need to be,” said Holley, 26, who previously coached
middle- and grade-school basketball.
He moved to Laughlin in March, from which point he has taught physical education for RVHS remotely. Accepting the head coaching role seemed like a no-brainer, he said, having discussed the possibility with Clark and Dorn Wilcox, the school’s principal and athletics director.
“I jumped at the chance,” said Holley. “My motivation is to really test myself as a coach and see if I can run a program.”
That shouldn’t prove difficult, according to Clark, who oversees the Dust Devils’ varsity football and track teams.
“Coach Holley is very dedicated to implementing a good basketball program. He is knowledgeable about the sport,” said Clark, for whom Holley serves as defensive line assistant on the gridiron. “He is a coach first and will do whatever research he needs in order to ensure a successful team.”
Wilcox added: “Shawn is passionate about coaching both basketball and football. He is already working with the boys and getting them ready. I am hoping he can carry on with the momentum that Coach Clark started last year.”
Building on his predecessor’s success will be the main focus for Holley, who cited a trio of returning Dust Devils ready to step up.
“Ulyssis Short will be getting quality minutes, as well as Amaro Contrares,” said Holley. “Trevor Walker will bring much-needed versatility, being able to play both inside and outside.”
The incoming coach expressed gratitude for the players who have been showing up for workouts.
“We just have to keep grinding and keep getting better,” he said.
