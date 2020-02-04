TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Steven Stamkos tipped in his 24th goal of the season in the third period and led the Tampa Bay Lightning to a 4-2 win over the Vegas Golden Knights.
Andrei Vasilevskiy made 28 saves and extended his streak of consecutive games without a regulation loss to 16 games, matching the franchise record set by Nikolai Khabibulin in 2002-03.
Brayden Point and Anthony Cirelli also scored, and Nikita Kucherov had two assists as Tampa Bay won its seventh consecutive home game, the second-longest active streak in the league. Alex Killorn added an empty net goal with 44.7 seconds remaining.
Paul Stastny and Willilam Carrier scored for Vegas, which lost for just the second time in regulation in six games under new head coach Peter DeBoer. Marc-Andre Fleury finished with 13 saves.
Stamkos was in front of Fleury when Point wheeled around from the high slot and sent a shot on net that Stamkos deflected just inside the right post at 10:36, extending his scoring streak to seven games.
Vegas failed to take advantage of three power-play chance in the second period as the league’s fourth ranked penalty kill unit limited the Golden Knights to one shot on goal and four total attempts during the 5:07 of total time with the man advantage.
Vegas scored a tying goal early in the third period as Stastny tipped a shot from Jonathan Marchessault and tucked it inside the left post at 3:47.
NOTES: Lightning RW Nikita Kucherov extended his scoring streak to eight games. … Tampa Bay played its first home game since Jan. 14. … The Lightning scratched D Luke Schenn and D Braydon Coburn. … Vegas C Cody Glass missed his 10th consecutive game with a lower body injury. … Tampa Bay D Jan Rutta left the game in the first period and did not return after suffering an undisclosed lower body injury.
Up Next
Lightning: Host Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday.
Golden Knights: At Florida Panthers on Thursday.
