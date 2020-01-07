CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence was ready to get right back on the field to play for another College Football Playoff title after the Tigers’hard-fought semifinal win over Ohio State last month.
That changed once he woke up the next day.
“I was really sore so I was glad to get some extra time,” he said.
But there have been questions whether the longest break in the CFP’s six seasons has been good for the sport, especially in the shadows of the NFL playoffs.
It will be 16 days since top-ranked LSU (14-0; No. 1 CFP) and No. 3 Clemson (14-0; No. 3 CFP) last played by the time the teams meet in New Orleans on Jan. 13.
But like Lawrence, it seems most everyone from the coaches and players to Superdome officials and fans seem to have rolled with the break as they wait for the showdown — of course, they didn’t have much of a choice.
It apparently didn’t hurt ticket sales.
CFP executive director Bill Hancock said the game is a sellout — just like the first five CFP championships And even with the ongoing NFL playoffs, Hancock believes the buildup and excitement for the college title is as strong as ever despite the lengthy layoff.
Hancock said the proximity of LSU’s campus (about 80 miles northwest of New Orleans in Baton Rouge) guarantees an intensity and excitement for the event.
“I think this buzz is because of the popularity of college football, plus the match up of two great teams,” Hancock said in a text to The Associated Press.
Clemson coach Dabo Swinney has been in four of the last five CFP championships, winning in 2016 after a nine-day break and last season when the Tigers again had nine days to get back to campus after the Cotton Bowl in Dallas before flying cross-country to California.
The quick turn didn’t seem to bother Clemson during its 44-16 title game victory over Alabama.
“You know, I’d prefer to just go play, to be honest with you, if I was writing the schedule out,” Swinney said. “But hey, things always happen the way they’re supposed to, and in this particular case I’m really glad that we’ve got a couple extra days.”
This is LSU’s first time in the CFP title game, but the Tigers are not letting the wait get to them. It was three weeks between LSU winning the Southeastern Conference championship over Georgia before defeating Oklahoma in the Peach Bowl to reach the championship.
