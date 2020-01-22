PHOENIX (AP) — T.J. Warren scored 25 points in his return to Phoenix, Domantas Sabonis added 24 and the Indiana Pacers rolled to a 112-87 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night.
Warren was playing his first game against the Suns after being traded from Phoenix to Indiana during the offseason. Sabonis added 13 rebounds. The Pacers have won six of their past seven games and stretched their winning streak against the Suns to six.
Kelly Oubre Jr. led Phoenix with 17 points and nine rebounds. Devin Booker added 16 points.
The Suns shot just 30 of 84 (36%) from the field.
Indiana led 54-48 at halftime. Warren and Sabonis both scored 12 points for the Pacers before the break. Booker scored 14 points for the Suns. They lost both games of a two-game homestand.
BROGDON MISSES SECOND HALF
Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon didn’t return to the game after leaving in the second quarter and getting three stitches for a cut on his forehead.
Brogdon scored five points and had three assists. He came into the game averaging 17.4 points and 7.4 assists. T.J. McConnell started the second half in Brodgon’s place and finished with 10 points and 11 assists.
