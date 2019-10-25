UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) — The New York Islanders didn’t miss a beat after a four-day break.
Anders Lee’s third-period goal was the eventual winner and the Islanders beat the Arizona Coyotes 4-2 on Thursday night in their first game since an overtime win over Columbus on Saturday.
Derick Brassard and Josh Bailey also scored and Brock Nelson recorded two assists as the Islanders won their fifth consecutive game. Semyon Varlamov made 21 saves in his third win of the season.
“It feels good,” Brassard said. “I think our team is going in the right direction. We are building some really strong things here. We can’t be satisfied. This is a really good league and everyone is winning. We just have to keep going.”
Michael Grabner and Conor Garland scored for Arizona. Darcy Keumper made 18 saves as the Coyotes’ four-game winning streak was snapped. Jakob Chychrun recorded two assists.
Kuemper’s impressive 13-game stretch of allowing two goals or less came to an end when Lee slipped a backhander past the goaltender at the eight-minute mark of the third period. Kuemper is one of 11 goalies in NHL history to have had such a streak.
Bailey and Devon Toews assisted on Lee’s goal.
