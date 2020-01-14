GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Phil Kessel and Taylor Hall each scored twice to lift the Arizona Coyotes over the San Jose Sharks 6-3 Tuesday night.
Lawson Crouse and Conor Garland also scored, and Garland and Derek Stepan had three points each.
Arizona ended a three-game skid and has won four of five home games.
Adin Hill stopped 25 of 28 shots.
Kevin Labanc, Timo Meier and Evander Kane scored for the Sharks, who are 4-2-1 in their last seven games. Labanc and Kane had an assist each, and Aaron Dell had 34 saves.
Kessel got his 10th and 11th goals of the season, which made him the eighth Coyote with 10 or more goals. Stepan has a point in five straight home games.
Goals by Labanc at 6:42 of the first quarter and Meier at 9:55 of the second tied the game at 2.
Hall put the Coyotes ahead 3-2 with 2:46 to go in the second, getting his stick on Jordan Oesterle’s shot and redirecting it past Dell.
Crouse made it 4-2 at 8:09 of the third, but Kane made it interesting with his 19th goal of the season with 2:49 to play.
When the Sharks pulled Dell for an extra attacker, the Coyotes made them pay with two late empty-netters.
Garland raised his team-leading goal total to 16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.