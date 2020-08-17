KINGMAN — Much of Kingman will enjoy a COVID-19 pause and band together to cheer for a local who will make his Major League Baseball debut in Chicago Tuesday evening.
Tarik Skubal has been called up by the Detroit Tigers and is scheduled to pitch against the White Sox.
The 23-year-old Skubal, a 6-foot-3, 215-pound left-hander, rebounded from Tommy John surgery in 2018 and he beat back the coronavirus a couple of weeks ago to achieve his dream of making the show. He said team officials informed him of his promotion Saturday.
“It was very cool. Very exciting,” Skubal said of learning about his call-up. “The heart was racing.”
Skubal’s mother, Laura Skubal, a development services employee with Mohave County, choked back tears of joy Monday.
“For Tarik to get to this point is awesome. He’s been very focused. He’s been able to channel all of this into this moment,” she said. “I wish my dad and my grandfather could be here to watch this. Grandpa was (Yankee manager) Billy Martin’s letter carrier. Some of my best memories are baseball. I could go on and on with stories of my love for the game.”
Tarik’s father works at Hualapai Elementary School, where virtual classes began Monday.
“I wasn’t going to miss the first day of school, but I’m also not going to miss my son’s debut,” Russ Skubal said.
Several members of the Skubal family were flying to Chicago overnight. Pandemic protection will keep them out of the ballpark, but they’ll be watching and cheering somewhere close by, while hoping to be allowed to see Tarik after the game.
Tarik Skubal told baseball beat writers during a news conference that he’s feeling strong after recovering from the virus. He said he threw 46 pitches his last workout and he has not yet been told if he’ll be on a pitch or innings limit.
Laura Skubal noted youth coach Bill McCord and many others who’ve helped and supported her son.
“Kingman has been so great for Tarik. We’re so blessed because people really do care and he does care about Kingman, too. This is not just a Tarik or a Skubal thing,” she said. “It’s how awesome that everybody has cheered and wished him well and played a major influence in his life. I am so grateful as a mom.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.