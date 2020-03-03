BULLHEAD CITY — The visiting Lady Bulldogs of Kingman High School bested the Mohave Accelerated Learning Center varsity, 17-7, on a windy Monday.
The Lady Bulldogs struggled to contain Kingman’s high-powered offense.
Mohave Accelerated Patriots varsity captured the lead in the first inning as senior Summer Zimmerman grounded out, scoring one run.
Kingman took the lead for good with nine runs in the third inning, which included a three-run homer.
MALC notched four runs in the second inning; the offensive onslaught was led by senior Payton Questel and Zimmerman.
Questel was in the pitcher’s circle for the Lady Patriots and lasted four innings. Sophomore Tori Meraz threw an inning in relief.
Freshman Carissa Campos went 3 for 3 at the plate, and Questel stole a pair of bases.
MALC has a two-week break before its next game March 17, when Laughlin comes to town.
