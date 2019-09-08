ByDANIELMcKILLOP
BULLHEAD CITY — The Lake Havasu High School Knights passed the football 32 times for 382 yards and the Mohave High School T-birds threw it seven times for 26 yards.
Quarterback Cole Fuller completed 22-of-31 passes for 382 yards with five TD passes, and wide receiver Jace Taylor recorded eight receptions for 200 yards and two TDs and wide receiver Jayden Azar caught 11 more for 135 yards and three TDs for the Knights.
The aerial assault helped the Knights overwhelm their rival T-birds 38-13 during the annual Golden Shovel Game at Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse on Friday night.
Fuller hit Azar for an 8-yard TD, Brandon Lamacki, 2-point catch, to make it 8-0 with 5:30 left in the first quarter. Fuller then tossed a 16-yard TD to Azar and 2-point pass to Azar to make it 16-0 at 54 seconds.
After Mohave failed to punch it in from the Havasu 1, Fuller threw an 83-yard TD pass to Spencer, Jesse Casillas 2-point catch, which to make it 24-0 with 3:55 to go in the second period.
On third and goal from the 23, Fuller tossed a 23-yard TD to Taylor, Brandon Lamacki 2-point catch, made it 32-0 at 3.3 seconds.
During the ensuing kickoff, one T-bird was ejected and peace was quickly restored after a skirmish broke out at the halftime buzzer.
Havasu made it 38-0 when Fuller tossed a 6-yard TD to Azar, kick failed, with 8:36 left in the third quarter.
The T-birds finally broke through when running back Marc Hightower, who gained 108 yards on 20 carries, scored on a 4-yard TD run, which made it 38-7 after Angel Ortiz kicked the extra point at 3:39.
The T-birds tallied once more with 5:27 left in the fourth period when quarterback Elias Resendez threw a 13-yard TD to running back Ryan Porter, which made it 38-13, PAT failed.
BIRD SEED: Mohave recorded five sacks, which was one of the few bright spots during its defeat to Havasu.
“They got off the ball and blocks with purpose,” T-birds head coach Rudy Olvera said. “(Defensive coordinator Tom) Coach Vick had a great plan to create pressure.”
RECORDS: The loss dropped the Arizona Interscholastic Association 4A Grand Canyon Region T-birds’ record to 0-2 overall, 0-0 in region, and the win improved the Knights’ record to 2-1 overall, 0-0 in the AIA 4A West Valley Region.
REGROUP: “It’s the all about getting better in practice so it translates to Friday nights,” said Olvera about his approach following the Havasu loss. “Ande we are going right back to work to earn that Friday night paycheck.”
