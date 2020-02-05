BULLHEAD CITY — They did it again.
Just over a week ago at River Valley High, the Lady Dust Devils varsity girls basketball team — short-handed and undersized — held serve to knock off the Lady Patriots of Mohave Accelerated Learning Center.
On Wednesday night at MALC’s Battleground — on Senior Night and Patriots Day, no less — the Devils took a commanding lead and staved off a late rally to escape with a 31-28 win.
In completing the series sweep, coach Gary Morrow’s visitors earned their fourth victory of the season and leveled MALC’s mark at 9-9.
“We were patient, slowed down and passed the ball a lot,” said Morrow, whose squad suited up the minimum five players with nobody joining Morrow on the bench except boys varsity coach Jonathan Clark.
Lady Patriots coach Neil Sherrill said he was confident heading into the showdown with his rivals from Mohave Valley.
“We just need to stay out of foul trouble,” he said.
As the first half unspooled, fouls didn’t impede MALC; rather, the accurate shooting of Lexus Anderson and Aaliyah Burshia propelled the Lady Devils to a 7-2 start.
Eventually, Natali Handlin drained a 3 to knot it up.
At that juncture, River Valley began cleaning up the boards, and soon a Bruke Zozaya layup stretched the lead to 12-7.
That strategy lasted until MALC’s Manuela Madiera, quite the handful inside, took over. Come halftime, it was tied at 13.
Into the second half, the visitors’ Veronica Gonzalez got in on the act with a fast-break layup and then a long-range jumper — only to do it again. In the blink of an eye, the Lady Devils led 22-13.
By the time the quarter ended, the Lady Patriots trailed by a whopping 14.
But Madiera wasn’t finished, proving to be virtually unstoppable in the paint en route to a team-leading 10 points.
Rylee Hoekstra’s putback and a Natali Sainz layup off an inbound pass carried MALC to within a pair with 35 seconds left.
“We started rushing our shots,” Morrow explained afterward. “We needed to slow the pace again.”
Ultimately, Zozaya iced it with a last-second free throw.
“It’s time to get ready for regionals (which start Friday),” Sherrill said.
Next up for the Lady Devils is a road trip to Wickenburg today.
