MOHAVE VALLEY — Moments before the River Valley High School varsity volleyball team took the court Friday, head coach Gary Morrow said, “Our girls are excited and confident. We can be tough to contend with.”
That understatement proved to be prophetic, as the Lady Dust Devils made quick work of the visiting Heritage Academy Lady Heroes, from Maricopa, with a sweep: 25-9, 25-9 and 25-16.
Although RVHS had limited practices — due to concerns about COVID-19 — while preparing for the regular season, the girls’ experience and savvy was on display Friday. The hosts bolted to a 10-0 lead en route to victory.
Morrow said he was particularly impressed with seniors Zoey Bruner and Harmony Owens and junior Rachel Doolin. Additional Lady Dust Devils included Annamarie Ayze, Aaliyah Burshia, Sara Kasinak, Carley Kubiak, Isabella Marquez, Madisin Marquez, Lillian Metcalf, Kalyn Morales, Mackenzy Perritt, Aubrey Schad, Marissa Self, Brianna Thies, Vivianca Torres, Jett Webber, Alison Wheatcroft, Fiona Wheatcroft and Jorja Zirkle.
Thursday was a different story for RVHS, as Parker High prevailed 25-10, 25-13 and 25-8.
Earlier Friday, the RVHS junior varsity dropped two of three sets against Heritage Academy.
