MOHAVE VALLEY — River Valley High School softball coach Kathleen Watson was asked what she expects this season.
Unlike most coaches, she didn’t mention wins and losses — not at first, anyway.
“We will play the right way and act classy,” said the second-year field general who played for the Lady Dust Devils a decade ago. “We set a high standard here.”
Those expectations apply off the field and between the lines, as the school’s softball program is known for its sustained success.
Last year, for instance, the team finished 22-7 overall and reached the state quarterfinals.
What to do for an encore?
“We’ve got to rise to the occasion,” said Watson. “Our goal is to go one step further every year.”
Assistant coach Mike Giannamore, also the squad’s statistician, chimed in: “We always expect to make the playoffs.”
For that to occur in 2020, it would help if Chloe Spitzer earns 3A defensive Player of the Year honors as she did last season.
Three additional starters from 2019’s roster have returned for another go-round: junior Veronica Gonzales and sophomores Taylnn Williams and Rusti Glenn.
In general, Watson said, the Lady Dust Devils will have quality pitchers along with batters “who drive the balls and hit ‘em hard.”
“We have versatile, multi-position players,” added Giannamore.
The team’s nearest rivals, of course, are Mohave High School and Mohave Accelerated Learning Center.
But which long-distance adversary is shaping up to be River Valley’s toughest challenger? There’s more than one usual suspect.
Watson pointed out Northwest Christian is likely the 3A team to beat, though the Lady Dust Devils’ first opponent — Kingman Academy, where the Lady Dust Devils visit Wednesday — is no pushover.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.