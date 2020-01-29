BULLHEAD CITY — On an evening when the River Valley High varsity honored its five senior players, they didn’t disappoint.
With the Lady Dust Devils spotlighted at Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse on Wednesday night, they stepped up and staved off Kingman, 4-1.
In a match-up against one-win teams, the home squad held serve and earned its second victory against the Lady Bulldogs. River Valley also prevailed at Kingman in early December.
“We’re still working hard, practicing diligently,” said coach Ed Marquez, whose Devils showed few signs of having not played since Jan. 21, when they fell to Paradise Honors.
Senior Alexis Zavala demonstrated no evidence of rust, booting in a goal just five minutes into the match.
Moments later, junior Brisa Muniz — remember that name — came up just short of making it 2-0. But then senior Alondra Castro, who was pushed down during a corner kick, converted on a penalty kick in the 14th minute.
The Lady Devils’ blend of crisp passing and speed kept the weary visitors on their heels, which resulted in a 3-0 deficit for Kingman after Zavala bent it like Beckham from 25 yards out.
Late in the half, the action managed to increase. River Valley goalkeeper Samantha Alcutt lost her shutout due to a penalty kick. Perhaps not coincidentally, Kingman’s coaches were issued yellow-card warnings for yelling at the officials.
Amid the calm after that storm, the scoreboard at halftime read 3-1.
As the second half rolled on, the Bulldogs didn’t let up — but Alcutt made two spectacular saves at point-blank range.
It became a physical affair, as the referee flashed more yellow cards than Hallmark. The fast-paced intensity ramped up on both ends.
With roughly 20 minutes left, the Lady Devils imposed their will, taking control for several minutes. Their relentless pursuit was rewarded as Muniz tapped in a rebound to cap the scoring.
Marquez said, “Our senior players have been my core. Kaity Read has been a great leader for four years.”
In news off the field, both Castro and Zavala verbally committed to Park University in Phoenix.
The Lady Devils wrap up their regular-season slate Friday at home against Wickenburg.
