MOHAVE VALLEY — Too much Brooke Zozaya proved fatal for the visiting Lady Wranglers of Wickenburg High in varsity basketball action Thursday night.
The River Valley High School senior dominated the hardwood, willing the Lady Dust Devils to a 41-35 victory in a nip-and-tuck conference game.
Coach Gary Morrow liked what he witnessed.
“Brooke was all over the court,” he said.
The first quarter proved to be a physical affair, as the referee wouldn’t let any foul go unpunished.
Wickenburg kept pace in the early going, nailing 3-pointers that triggered ample enthusiasm for the visiting fans.
As the hosts clawed their way to a 10-9 lead, Zozaya took over: She hustled, stole a pass, rebounded on both ends and launched throws to spark fast breaks.
The Lady Dust Devils clamped down on defense, earning a 16-9 halftime bulge in the bargain.
After the break, more offensive punch capped by Lexus Anderson’s nothing-but-net 3-pointer gave River Valley a 23-14 advantage.
Every time Wickenburg scored in the third quarter, the Lady Devils answered. As the fourth frame began, it was 31-23.
Down the stretch, River Valley drew fewer fouls — and that allowed the hot-handed Lady Wranglers to hang around.
Aaliyah Burshia hit a clutch layup for a 34-28 margin, but Wickenburg wouldn’t quit.
The scrappy visitors excelled at draining mid-range to downtown jumpshots. Suddenly, with only four minutes left, it was 36-33.
That’s when Morrow called a crucial timeout to establish a triangle defense that smothered the Lady Wranglers’ skilled snipers.
Wickenburg never got within three points again, as the Lady Devils prevailed by a half-dozen.
“When we run our offense the right way, good things happen,” said Morrow.
Next up, River Valley hosts Kingman on Jan. 23.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.