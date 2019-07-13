BULLHEAD CITY — Mohave Accelerated Learning Center’s Summer Zimmerman had a monster junior season in 2019.
Her magnificent campaign was topped off when she earned the Arizona Interscholastic Association 1A West Region Offensive Player of the Year award following MALC’s 10-5 overall, 7-3 in conference and 7-2 in region before falling to Valley Union High School during the first round of the playoffs in late April.
“The reaction to the news about me earning first-team, all-region was a sense of accomplishment,” Zimmerman said. “I’ve always wanted to be on first team since my freshman year.
“But I knew it would take a lot of work and a lot of faith in myself to get me there.”
The right-handed hitter has been a three-year starter for MALC head coach Shanda Weiler.
“Zimmerman is a veteran softball player who brings her knowledge and love of the game to our team,” Weiler said. “She is a leader and is willing to help her teammates to improve their skills and to make our team better as a whole.”
In addition to offering the kind of intangibles that improves the team’s atmosphere, Zimmerman also has taken her hitting and fielding seriously.
“Summer is an outstanding catcher, but really stepped it up this year to play shortstop for us,” Weiler said. “She led our team not only defensively, but offensively, as well.”
Zimmerman went 33-for-55 to bat .600. The MALC slugger hit five home runs, four triples, five doubles, 32 RBI and 20 runs scored, as she led the Patriots in just about every offensive category, according to MaxPreps.
All of that individual offensive firepower aside, Zimmerman credited her teammates for helping her get it done.
“I needed to have faith in my team, as well, to help me.
“I feel really accomplished and I’m ready to keep thriving and helping my team and myself get better.”
