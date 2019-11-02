BULLHEAD CITY — Mohave Accelerated Learning Center senior Summer Zimmerman has been named to the 1A West all-region volleyball team.
Zimmerman played middle blocker for the Patriots.
“She was at the top of the list for all categories — hitting, serving, blocking, digging — and was a strong team leader and captain for her team this year,” said MALC coach Carol Martin.
Junior setter Maisy Mulligan was named to the 1A West second all-region team.
“She led her team in assists, serving percentage and digs and was one of the top ones in aces,” Martin said.
Five MALC players earned honorable mention — sophomore Rylee Hoekstra, freshman Sonoma Deal, juniors Manuella Madeira and Yhoalibet Keltner and senior Natali Handlin.
“I’ve very proud, excited and happy for the girls and that they got recognized for their achievements,” Martin said.
The Patriots wrapped up their season with a 3-1 loss to River Valley recently. RHVS won 25-18, 22-25, 25-19 and 25-23.
Zimmerman was 24-for-25 on service attempts with two aces and 19 points scored. Mia Orozco, Handlin and Hoekstra all had 100% serving.
Mulligan led the team with 12 assists. Madeira had six blocks, 16 kills and 12 digs while Zimmerman had four blocks, six kills and 12 digs.
