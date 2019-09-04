BULLHEAD CITY — The Lady Patriots were swept by the Kingman Academy Lady Tigers during the two schools’ season-opening Arizona Interscholastic Association nonconference volleyball game.
The visiting AIA 3A West Region Tigers beat the AIA 1A West Region Lady Patriots 25-16, 25-16, 25-20 at Mohave Accelerated Learning Center on Tuesday night.
“We obviously have a lot to work on,” said first-year Patriots head coach Carol Martin by text message. “But overall I thought it was a good start to the season.”
Despite the defeat to the Tigers, Martin was not disappointed by her Patriots’ effort.
“I thought it was a good start to the season,” she added. “I was proud of the girls and how hard they worked.
“Introducing a new offense and defense is not easy to pick up in just a few short weeks.
“We’re getting there little by little.”
Prior to taking the reins as the Patriots’ head coach, Martin had served as a MALC assistant volleyball coach, as well as an assistant coach and head coach at River Valley High School earlier this decade.
