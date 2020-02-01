BULLHEAD CITY — The host Lady Thunderbirds flexed their muscles during the Section VIII tournament on Saturday at Mohave High’s House of Thunder.
The event featured 20-plus schools and thus lasted six hours, including a few delays and debates due to participants’ hair.
In the 101-pound weight class, Mohave junior Angelina Rediger swept her first two matches. Teammate and fellow junior Daniela Suttles, in the 110-pound division, also vanquished her opponents in short order.
Rediger also prevailed in her finals match against Kylee Gerber of Gila Ridge.
In her finals duel, Suttles came up short against Yuma’s Arely Carvajal.
Although 118-pound T-bird sophomore Ariel Nelson lost her initial match, she found redemption the second time around. In the 125-pound category, senior Pamela Hernandez won her first showdown.
“Pam waited until the end to really start wrestling,” said T-birds coach Kory Burgess with a grin. “Daniela is dominant and she proved it.”
Moments later, Mohave sophomore Annabella Marmoiejo lost her opening match in the 135-pound class.
However, the Lady T-birds won in the 185-pound and 225-pound divisions, as junior Aryanna Basuro and sophomore Rayna Anaya prevailed in their respective matches.
In their final matches, Basuro defeated Allyna Figueroa of Desert Edge, but moments later Anaya fell to San Pasqual’s Julia Gutierrez.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.