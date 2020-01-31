FLAGSTAFF — On Tuesday night, the Mohave High School girls fell 57-54 against Coconino, ranked 12th in the state.
The Lady Thunderbirds almost forced overtime, but their last-second 3-point shot missed.
Sophomore Alyssa Heath was 9 for 12 from the foul line and scored 35 points to lead the Lady T-birds, while junior Jonni Johnson had a double-double with 15 points and as many boards.
Heath has been on a scoring binge lately, tallying 32 in a loss to Prescott on Jan. 17 and 23 in a victory over Mingus on Jan. 21. She has scored 20 or more points nine times this season and has been in double figures in her last 17 outings.
Junior Kylee Heath had 11 assists and “did a great job handling the Panthers press,” according to coach Corey Heath. Fellow junior Arie Beck contributed 10 rebounds.
Coconino led 15-10 after eight minutes, 27-24 at halftime and 46-38 entering the fourth quarter. Mohave outscored the Panthers 16-11 in the final stanza but the comeback came up short.
The Mohave girls, now 6-8 overall, host Flagstaff tonight at 5:30 p.m.
Coconino won the boys game 59-28. The T-birds also play host to Flagstaff tonight, with the game scheduled to start at 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.