BULLHEAD CITY — The powerful Flagstaff Lady Eagles flexed their muscle Tuesday night, handing the Mohave High School Lady T-birds a 3-0 loss in a 4A Grand Canyon volleyball match.
Flagstaff, ranked No. 2 in 4A, improved to 20-3 overall and 8-0 in the section with a 25-16, 25-18, 25-14 victory.
“Flagstaff is a top team,” said MHS coach Zdenko Radic. “I thought we played way better than the first time (nearly a month ago). We played right with them for quite a while in all three games.
“They closed the games better than we did,” he added. “They’re a good team. They know how to close out games.”
It was Senior Night for the T-birds; Emily Cardone is the lone senior on this year’s squad.
“Emily had a good night,” Radic said. “She played well.”
He also pointed to the play of juniors Maya Radic, Hannah Burgess, Keelyn Seabury and Ashley Salzer as being positive spots.
He thanked the crowd and supporters of the volleyball program for making the final home match of the year “a really, really nice atmosphere.”
The Lady T-birds end the regular season with four road matches: Thursday against Mingus Union at Cottonwood; Oct. 22 against Coconino at Flagstaff; Oct. 24 at Peoria; and Oct. 29 against Bradshaw Mountain at Prescott Valley.
The Lady T-birds are 4-16 overall, 0-9 in section play.
