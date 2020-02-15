DailyNewsstaff
LAKE HAVASU CITY — The Mohave High School girls varsity team came up short, 5-0, at Prescott High in the first round of the 4A playoffs Saturday.
The match was scoreless at halftime, but the top-ranked Badgers took control thereafter.
“We played well, but after Prescott’s second goal, we lost composure,” said Lady Thunderbirds coach Alexandria Boisclair, whose team was seeded 16th.
Mohave had beaten the Lady Knights 5-3 at Lake Havasu on Thursday to qualify for the playoffs. The Lady T-birds entered that play-in game ranked 19th, while the Lady Knights were the 14 seed.
“Our girls knew that they would have to dig deep to pull off the win, and they showed up and made it happen,” said Boisclair.
“We had a good season, but now it’s time to focus on our off-season: Hit the weights to build muscle, pinpoint our weaker skills and develop a plan to eliminate them, so we can come back next year stronger than ever.”
Meanwhile, the Mohave boys varsity squad was eliminated from playoff contention Thursday due to a 5-2 loss to Catalina Foothills of Tucson. The victorious Falcons were seeded 10th, while the T-birds were the 23 seed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.