COTTONWOOD, Ariz. — Mohave High School and Mohave Accelerated Learning Center each posted two wins over the weekend at the Not Just Another Tournament, hosted by Mingus Union High School.
MHS went 2-3 in the girls softball tournament, bowing out with a 19-1 loss to Sunny-slope, of Phoenix, in the elimination quarterfinals.
MALC also went 2-3 in the event.
Mohave’s Lady T-birds mustered only one hit in their first two games. MHS opened with a 3-0 loss to Glendale Apollo with Apollo’s Madinson Bannon firing a no-hitter. Bannon struck out six and walked three. MHS pitcher Sammie Welt walked two and struck out 12 while allowing just one earned run on four hits.
Show Low beat the T-birds 7-1 with Mohave collecting just one hit — by Welt.
The T-birds found their offense in a 15-4 win over Browne of Phoenix, erupting for a nine-run third inning to put the game out of reach. Welt led the attack with a pair of home runs and three RBI while Ashley Smith had two hits and drove in three runs. Welt and Dilynn Lujan shared pitching duties.
Mohave stayed on the attack in a 14-6 victory over MALC. Welt again led the offense with three hits — a homer, a triple and a single — with five RBI, four runs scored and two stolen bases. She also was the winning pitcher, giving up no runs on one hit in four innings of work. MALC scored six times in the fifth against Lujan. The T-birds collected 123 hits against Lady Patriots’ pitcher Payton Questel.
The Lady T-birds were outclassed by Sunnyslope, which scored six runs in the first inning, five in the second and eight in the third to make short work of the game.
MALC opened the tournament with an 18-2 win over Cortez. Questel struck out five and walked two while scattering six hits. Summer Zimmerman went 3-for-3 with two RBI while Kaylene Burright was 2-for-3 with a double, a single and two RBI. MALC sent 20 batters to the plate in a 13-run second inning to take control.
The Lady Patriots followed with a 10-0 loss to host Mingus Union, managing just two hits against pitcher Alexis Ayersman — singles by Burright and Carissa Campos.
MALC fell 8-7 against Prescott. Burright had a double and two singles for the Patriots while Kasey Questel, Payton Questel, Zimmerman and Maisy Mulligan each had two hits. MALC led 6-5 before Prescott scored twice in the fourth to take the lead.
MALC knocked off Camp Verde 10-5. Tori Meraz went the first 42⁄3 innings with Payton Questel closing the victory. Kasey Questel was 4-for-4 and Burright was 2-for-3 with a pair of RBI.
Zimmerman, who took part in four double plays turned by the Patriots in the tournament, was named the All Tournament MVP.
