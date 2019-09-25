BULLHEAD CITY — The Mohave High School Lady T-birds fell to the visiting Mingus Union High School Lady Marauders 25-23, 25-22, 15-25, 17-25, 17-19 at the Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse on Tuesday night.
“I enjoyed it,” said T-birds head volleyball coach Zdenko Radic about the final set of the Arizona Interscholastic Association 4A Grand Canyon Region volleyball match. “(A) game like that is not good for a guy my age.
“We had two or three match points.
“I really enjoyed the energy in the last set from our girls.”
It was Mohave’s first match played at the Fieldhouse.
“It took us some time to adjust to a big field house,” Radic said. “This was our first game playing there and I think it showed a little in our play.”
The Mohave head coach was impressed with the spikes from Emily Cardone and Oakley Heaton, and Jayd Hammod and Hannah Burgess blocked the ball very well for the T-birds.
Mohave is 2-5 overall, 0-5 in conference and 0-4 in region, and Mingus Union is 4-4 overall, 4-4 in conference and 1-2 in region.
Records courtesy of aiaonline.org.
