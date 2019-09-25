Mohave’s Oakley Heaton digs the volleyball while teammates Ashley Salzer (2) and Jazlynn Jimenez (16) play their positions during the Lady T-birds’ victory against the host Lady Dust Devils at River Valley High School on Sept. 3. Mohave fell to the visiting Mingus Union High School Lady Marauders 25-23, 25-22, 15-25, 17-25, 17-19 at the Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse on Tuesday night.