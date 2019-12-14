COTTONWOOD, Ariz. — Two games into their section schedule, the Mohave High School Lady T-birds already have matched their total of section wins combined in the previous three seasons.
Alyssa Heath scored 27 points to lead the T-birds to a 52-46 win over Mingus Union in a 4A Grand Canyon Section girls basketball game Friday night.
“It was a good team win,” said MHS coach Corey Heath. “The girls played really hard.”
The T-birds led throughout, including holding a 10-point lead at halftime. The Marauders made a comeback, closing to within two in the second half, but Mohave turned Mingus Union aside down the stretch.
Kylee Heath added 11 points and five assists for the T-birds while Hannah Burgess contributed nine points and nine rebounds.
Mohave, now 5-3 overall and 1-1 in Grand Canyon play, will face River Valley at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse before concluding the 2019 portion of the schedule at home at Mohave High against Lake Havasu City on Friday.
Mohave was 0-12 in section play in both the 2018-19 and 2017-18 seasons and went 1-11 in section play in 2016-17.
After Friday’s game, the Lady T-birds will be off until Jan. 7, when they travel to Flagstaff. The Mohave girls’ first home game of the 2020 portion of the schedule will be Jan. 10 against Bradshaw Mountain.
