BULLHEAD CITY — After scoring only eight points in the first 13 minutes of Friday night’s game against Bradshaw Mountain, the Mohave High School girls basketball team scored 10 in the next three minutes to take control.
Junior Jonni Johnson scored three baskets in a two-minute span to key the getaway and sophomore Alyssa Heath finished with a game-high 24 points as the Lady T-birds knocked off the Bears 48-29 in a 4A Grand Canyon West contest at the House of Thunder.
“It took us a while to figure out how to break their press,” said MHS assistant Pat Woodburn. “But once we did, we got a few layups.”
Back-to-back baskets by Johnson, both on feeds from junior Kylee Heath, gave the T-birds the lead for good as Mohave turned a 10-8 deficit into an 18-10 halftime lead.
After going the final 4:06 of the first half without a point, Bradshaw Mountain was held scoreless for the first 5:31 of the second half as the T-birds built a 23-10 lead. Alyssa Heath scored the first five points of the second half and the T-birds carried a double-digit cushion the rest of the way.
Alyssa Heath scored 18 points after halftime — nine in the final 3:17. Johnson finished with 12 points while Kylee Heath scored 10.
Kendal Newton led Bradshaw Mountain with seven points. Ellie Bennett had five.
Mohave, now 12-9 overall and 2-2 in the Grand Canyon West, returns to action Tuesday against Lee Williams at Kingman.
“We’re heading the right direction,” Woodburn said, “but we’ve got a ways to go. We’ve got to learn to shoot the ball better, to pass the ball better. But we’re heading in the right direction.”
