BULLHEAD CITY — Earlier this season, the Mohave High Lady T-birds soccer team blanked their River Valley High counterparts 8-0 by way of the sportsmanlike mercy rule.
It was a slightly different story Friday night at Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse, as the T-birds survived a more resilient Lady Dust Devils squad, 6-1, in a match that went the distance.
The result met Mohave coach Alexandria Boisclair’s expectations.
“I expect to take home the W,” she said, also noting that she wasn’t taking River Valley lightly. “I expect to win every time we walk on the pitch. We work hard at practice.”
That was evident out of the gate Friday, as Mohave’s Ashlyn Armijo knocked home a rebound two minutes into the contest.
There was a dry spell until precisely the 26-minute mark, when Skyler Foster converted on a penalty kick after a trip in the box, staking the Lady T-birds to a 2-0 advantage.
Foster was far from finished.
Moments later, she booted one off the crossbar, before blasting a rocket that deflected off the goalkeeper’s hands for a 3-0 lead. Armijo followed suit with her second tally for a comfortable four-goal edge.
Not so fast. With only five minutes before halftime, Brisa Muniz sneaked one past Mohave goalkeeper Oakley Heaton to trim the Lady Devils’ deficit to 4-1.
For a lengthy stretch in the second half, all was quiet on the fieldhouse front.
But with 24 minutes remaining, Rhyah Jackson registered the first of her consecutive goals, inflating the Lady T-birds advantage to 5-1. It wasn’t long before Jackson took action again, upping the lead to 6-1 thanks to a brilliant cross from Savannah Brandon.
From there, the highly skilled Lady T-birds used precision passing to keep a stranglehold on time of possession.
Heaton preserved the 6-1 score by stopping a River Valley penalty kick.
