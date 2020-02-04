BULLHEAD CITY — Before Tuesday’s kickoff, Mohave High School honored its half-dozen senior girls varsity soccer players. During the game, the Lady Thunderbirds rose to the occasion and gave Lee Williams High the boot, 4-1.
In turn, Mohave pushed its overall record to 6-5, simultaneously knocking the higher-ranked Lady Volunteers’ mark to 8-3.
Senior Ashlyn Armijo registered a goal and an assist while sophomore Rhyah Jackson collected her typical two scores.
Prior to the game, coach Alexandria Boisclair asserted that a victory would be significant.
“The Volunteers are a tougher, different team than the one we beat 5-0 (on Dec. 13),” she said.
A few minutes into the contest, the visiting Vols proved Boisclair’s assessment accurate by coming out firing — but Lady T-birds goalkeeper Oakley Heaton’s diving save prevented an early deficit.
It wasn’t long before Mohave turned the tables, as Jackson and company began peppering shots high and low.
Midway through the first half, Armijo dribbled down the right sideline and delivered a picture-perfect cross to Jackson, who tapped it in for a 1-0 lead.
Senior Bianca Cardenas put her best foot forward with air-tight defense, as did Heaton with another critical save.
With roughly 15 minutes remaining before the break, Armijo curled one in from 15 yards out, putting the hosts up by a pair.
Late in the first half and early in the second, Mohave’s aggression persisted. The offense imposed its will, slightly misfiring; on the opposite end, Heaton survived a threat with another lively save.
Nearly 12 minutes after intermission, Jackson struck again (surprise surprise), driving 30 yards before drilling it off the goal post and into the net.
That 3-0 advantage appeared safe — until the Lady Vols came alive.
Although the Lady T-birds’ defense had been resilient and all but impenetrable, Lee Williams suddenly found a gap and tucked it past Heaton, closing the chasm to 3-1.
The visitors refused to let up, but Heaton denied them with several spectacular stops.
With four minutes and change left, Mohave junior Julia Camacho capped the scoring with a brilliant free kick over the head of the Vols goalkeeper.
Junior midfielder Skyler Foster, who injured her right knee last week, didn’t suit up for Tuesday’s match. She said the leg remained “soft and tender” and that she expected to undergo an MRI soon.
As for the graduating seniors — including manager Violet Blurton — Boisclair said they’ll be missed.
“I’m sad to see them go,” she said. “It’s a big loss, because they’ve all contributed a lot.”
The Lady Thunderbirds wrap up their regular season Thursday at Prescott.
