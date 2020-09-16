BULLHEAD CITY — Mohave High School’s varsity volleyball team is studded with juniors and seniors, which explains why their expectations are high this season.
Head coach Zdenko Radic’s squad comprises seven seniors: Ashley Salzer, Maya Radic, Alma Castillo, Hannah Burgess, Hope Collins, Oakley Heaton and Jazlynn Jimenez. The quartet of juniors are Kinsley Rupe, Aracely Barreto, Rhyah Jackson and Ariana Mendez. The Lady Thunderbirds’ additional roster member is freshman Sydney Engelhardt.
The net result? Coach Radic, whose assistants are Kayla Shew and Natasha Radic, asserted that his squad’s experience ought to pay dividends.
“We have a lot of returners who have been playing together for several years,” said Radic, who has been at the helm for a decade. “These young ladies have grown up together both on a personal level as well as an athletic level, and as such they have a wonderful team dynamic.”
The squad’s seniors have become on-court leaders, he said, and thus “I have a lot of confidence in my athletes’ abilities to not only compete but win.”
Radic said his team will battle every step of the way.
“Our conference (4A Grand Canyon) is one of the strongest, and normally four or five teams end up advancing to state playoffs,” he added. “We are hoping to be one of those teams this year.”
The Lady T-birds begin their regular season Tuesday, Sept. 22, at Mingus Union High. Following that visit to Cottonwood, MHS will host consecutive matches Sept. 23-24 against Cortez and Lake Havasu, respectively.
