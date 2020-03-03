BULLHEAD CITY — Mohave High School varsity senior Sammie Welt is the team’s captain for good reason.
The Lady Thunderbirds pitcher went the distance Tuesday against visiting Coconino for a 16-10 win while chalking up nine strikeouts in the bargain.
With most of Trane Road blowing in everybody’s eyes, Mohave tamed the Lady Panthers in a three-hour affair before a substantial crowd.
The regional showdown began modestly enough, with MHS coach Shannon Patterson’s squad leading 1-0 after one.
Although Welt registered three Ks in the top of the second innning, Coconino manufactured the tying run. In the home half of that frame, the Lady T-birds strolled to a 3-1 lead thanks to a smattering of walks and a wild pitch.
In the third, Welt blanked Coconino before the Lady Thunderbirds took advantage of more miscues by their error-prone foes. Melissa Rodriguez eventually scored on a single by Hope Collins (don’t forget her name), who later came around on Allyson Brusso’s hit. A bases-loaded walk to Allyssa Heatherington provided a 6-1 lead, prompting Coconino coach Kimberly Dennis to change pitchers.
Like true Panthers, the visitors clawed their way back. In the fourth frame, they sliced the deficit to 6-5 as a pair of bang-bang plays went in their favor.
But in that inning’s bottom half, Mohave restored order with a 3-spot. Krystin Kassing knocked in a run, then hustled home on a sacrifice fly. Dilynn Lujan, meanwhile, came around on an error — and the scoreboard was working 9-5.
That seemingly cozy bulge wouldn’t last, as Coconino stormed back in the fifth to knot things up.
When it was their turn to bat again, the Lady T-birds took control. They filled the bases to set the table for Collins, who slapped a two-run single for a lead they wouldn’t relinquish. They proceeded to squeeze out another pair of runs for a 13-9 advantage.
In the sixth, Welt silenced the Lady Panthers, and then Mohave tacked on three more scores to put the game away. In the final frame, Coconino dented the plate to reach double digits and cap the scoring.
The triumph marked Mohave’s second straight in conference action. On Monday, the Lady T-birds outlasted Youngker, 19-18, at MHS. The victors amassed 20 hits, including four by Heatherington.
Next up, as anybody who follows softball around Mohave County knows, is the Tournament of Champions, which MHS hosts Thursday through Saturday.
