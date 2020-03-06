LAKE HAVASU CITY — Paced by Alyssa Heath, Mohave High School’s varsity girls placed second overall Wednesday night in a track meet at Lake Havasu High School.
The Thunderbird boys finished third, while the River Valley High boys and girls ended up sixth and seventh, respectively.
Mohave sophomore Heath earned first place in the 200- and 400-meters and finished second in the 100 meters. Teammates Hailey Woodford and Savanna Tafoya came in second and sixth, respectively, in the 200-meter race. In the 800 meters, Mohave’s Isabella Dzieglo took top honors.
On the boys side, T-bird Nicholas Cabanillas earned first place among 400-meter runners. Teammate Jaime Lozoya took top prize for 800 meters, while Caleb Riggs placed fifth. In the 1600 meters, Lozoya ended up fourth; in the high jump, Adam Badilla was third.
As for the Dust Devils, Wednesday’s affair marked an improvement following disappointing results at the Feb. 26 track meet.
Ty Williams won the shot put.
“He had never done track and field before, so we feel that he will get a lot better,” said coach Jonathan Clark.
River Valley’s Chris Galvas captured the triple jump competition. “He is close to qualifying, but it is going to take work,” said Clark. “I’m very proud of his win.”
The coach said he was encouraged about his team’s progress.
“We are getting better but still not there,” he said. “Everyone across the board ran a faster time Wednesday than the previous week. We need to keep that up.”
