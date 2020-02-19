BULLHEAD CITY — There’s no substitute for speed, which the Mohave High School varsity softball team has up its sleeves.
That’s one reason Lady T-birds coach Shannon Patterson is optimistic about this season, in the aftermath of 2019’s campaign about which she didn’t mince words.
“Last year was a little rough for our program, and we did not perform to our capabilities,” said Patterson, who took the reins of MHS’ program in 2012. “It was the poorest performance during my tenure.”
Why does she anticipate a better overall record and making improvements this time around?
“It’s really early and I’ve only seen the girls (practice) for a week, but so far I would say our biggest asset is speed,” said Patterson.
Although the Lady T-birds could use fine-tuning offensively, the coach explained, “We will be taking advantage of our speed for small-ball situations and will be looking at developing some slappers.”
Currently, Mohave’s roster has one senior, starting pitcher Sammie Welt — though Lexie Valdez-Castro was awaiting a physician’s release “to be able to try out and be evaluated,” according to Patterson.
Regardless of whether Valdez-Castro is available, the Lady T-birds get the ball rolling next Friday and Saturday at Mingus Union High’s tournament in Cottonwood, Arizona.
“That initial tournament will be a gauge to see where we are, what areas we need to hit harder, where our finite focus needs to be and to solidify our overall season game plan,” said Patterson.
In regular-season action, Patterson’s squad will host Youngker and Coconino on March 2 and 3, respectively.
After those games, the 25th annual Dave Kops Tournament of Champions slated for March 5-7 takes place in Bullhead City.
